Colby area man killed in snowmobile accident

A Colby area man was killed early Saturday morning after the snowmobile he was riding collided with a tree near Hiline Avenue in the town of Unity.

Dennis Geiger, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County coroner after emergency responders were dispatched at about 1:12 a.m. for a snowmobile accident south of CTH K.

Initial investigation indicates that Geiger’s snowmobile was traveling west on a snowmobile trail when it left the trail at a slight curve, struck a tree and ejected Geiger and his minor passenger.

The passenger was transported to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Both Geiger and his passenger were wearing helmets. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

The DNR, Spencer Area Ambulance and Fire Department, Spencer First Responders, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Spirit Air Helicopter and Clark County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and DNR is continuing the investigation into the crash.

This is the first snowmobile fatality for Clark County in 2017.