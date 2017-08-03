Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby-Abby PD offers Dorchester 24/7 coverage

Colby-Abby PD offers Dorchester 24/7 coverage



Colby-Abbotsford police chief Jason Bauer goes over cost projections for providing 24/7 police coverage with Dorchester village board members at their March 1 meeting.
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:29am kevino

Dorchester is exploring the idea of hiring the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department to provide 24/7 police coverage, following a presentation by CAPD chief Jason Bauer at the village board’s March 1 meeting.
Bauer’s estimate for round-the-clock coverage is about $166,000 for the village of 827 residents, which would split the cost for the department with the cities of Abbotsford and Colby.
“Every call would be covered by Colby-Abby PD,” Bauer told the board. “We’d meet all your needs.”
To make it work, Bauer said the department would have to increase its number of officers from...

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 8 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here