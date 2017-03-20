Chippewa Falls man killed in overpass accident

A Chippewa Falls man was killed Sunday when his vehicle struck at guardrail on STH 29 while going over the STH 73 overpass near Withee.

Aaron L. Dierich, 30, was eastbound on STH 29 when his Buick Century struck a guardrail at the STH 73 Withee overpass. The vehicle continued east and came to rest in the south ditch facing an easterly direction, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Two children in the rear seat, ages 5 and 8 year, were restrained in booster seats, but received serious injuries and were transported to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Dierich was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner Richard Schleifer.

Failure to maintain control of the vehicle appears to be a factor in the accident, the sheriff’s department reported. The driver was wearing his seatbelt, according to a press release.

The accident was reported to the sheriff’s department in a 911 call at about 11:13 a.m. on Sunday.

The Owen-Withee-Curtiss Area Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Marshfield Spirit Ambulance, Marshfield Fire Department Ambulance and Coroner Schleifer.

The investigation is continuing by the Clark County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

This is the third traffic fatality in Clark County for 2017.