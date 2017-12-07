Cheese Days this weekend in Colby

By Liz Stoss

Believe it or not, the 52nd annual Colby Cheese Days is this weekend, offering three days of fun from July 14 to 16.

The weekend kicks off with the start of the Cheese Days book/movie sale at the Colby Public Library on Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. The sale continues on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual softball tournament will run Friday-Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information contact Dave Smith at 715-897-7858.

The Colby High School Band is also bringing back its dunk tank. Come dunk your favorite person on Friday from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 1-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Call Nathan Larsen at 262-308-6809 for more information.

Spectrum Entertainment will run carnival rides all weekend long, and the Rural Arts Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

The fun begins on Friday evening when the Central Wisconsin ATV Pullers come to town. Registration starts at 4 p.m. with pulling at 6 p.m.

The Lions bingo tent open at 7 p.m., and live music from Feedback starts at 9 p.m.

Entries for the kids coloring contest must be dropped off at Nicolet Bank by Saturday.

Registration for the annual Cheese Days Run for Jamison 5k-10k run/walk goes from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Before the kids race, a K-9 demo at the starting line at 8 a.m. The one mile race for kids begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:50 a.m., and the 5K at 9:10 a.m. Firefighters interested in paying tribute to Jamison can line up for the Memorial Mile race at 10:30 a.m. Go to www.colbycheesedaysrace.com for more information.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will also be held Saturday at the Colby Middle School gym. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with games beginning at 9:30 a.m. There is a fee per team. The divisions are grades 5-9 boys and girls, with medals for first and second place. Contact Jimmy Flink at 715-308-6155 or james_flink2002@yahoo.com for more information.

Next up on Saturday’s agenda is the bench pressing contest, sponsored by Benz Fitness Center. Weigh-in is from 10-11 a.m. and the contest starts at 11 a.m. in front of Nicolet Bank. For more information contact Chad at 715-223-8100.

A pedal pull for kids and adults, ages four and up, will be held at 12:30 p.m. also in front of Nicolet Bank. A free ride ticket will given to every participant. Contact Jeanie Tesch at 715-223-5182 for more information.

For those interested in bigger tractors, an antique and classic pull starts at 4:30 p.m., (weigh-ins start at 3 p.m.) There is an entry fee per class. Colby Cheese Days rules apply and the pace tractor is used in all classes. The weight classes include 3,500 up to 6,500. Contact Scott Oestrich at 715-316-1848 for more information.

Food stands and the south bar open at 11 a.m., Lions bingo starts at 1 p.m. and the Bear Creek Band will play at 9 p.m.

Sunday gets started with a parade at noon. Line-up starts at 9 a.m. Contact Jeanie Tesch at 715-223-5182 for more information.

The world championship cheese curd throw, sponsored by the Colby High School Band, starts at 3 p.m. on Spence Street in front of city hall. There is a small fee per throw. Trophies will be awarded for first place in each age group, male and female, and for the grand champion. Contact Nathan Larsen at 262-308-6809 for more information.

At 1 p.m., or after the parade, the All Star Dance Team and the Colby Show Choirs will perform next to Nicolet Bank.

Food stands open at 11 a.m., the chamber beer stand opens at 12 p.m., Lions bingo starts at 1 p.m. and live music from the Trigger Trippers begins at 7 p.m.

The weekend ends with a farm tractor pull at 1:15 p.m. Weigh-in starts at 10 a.m., and there is an entry fee per class. Cheese Days rules apply. The first place winner in each class will have a chance for a $1,000 voucher at H&S Equipment. Contact Scott

Oestreich at 715-316-1848 for more information.