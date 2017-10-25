Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Central Fire OK’s budget

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 11:24am lizstoss

By a vote of 6-1, the board in charge of the Central Fire and EMS District officially approved a 2018 budget last week after a prolonged fight between the largest contributor of tax dollars and the rest of the seven-member district.
The city of Abbotsford’s representative, Gerry Anders, was the lone no vote on the budget, which includes a total of $396,000 in local tax dollars as part of an overall $596,000 in estimated revenues and expenditures. The total amount of property taxes going to the district will stay the same, though Abbotsford will be paying substantially more in 2018.
At last month’s meeting, Anders said he voted along with the rest of the board to present the proposed budget to the seven municipalities, but not to approve it.

