Central District settles on new emblems

Just a couple of days before it officially became operational, the Central Fire and EMS District finally got itself a pair of distinctive emblems for firefighters and EMTs to wear.

After months of putting off the decision in order to consider a variety of design options, the district board voted last Thursday to approve a shield-style emblem to be worn as an arm patch and a separate insignia to appear on the back of shirts and coats.

“We’ve been kicking this thing down the road since the middle of the summer,” said board member Gerry Anders.