Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Bus route changes to be reintroduced in Dorchester

Bus route changes to be reintroduced in Dorchester



Jeff Miller of Miron Construction, wearing the green vest, leads Colby School Board members on a tour of the ongoing renovations at Colby Elementary School, which included a new heating and air conditioning system recently installed in the space above the ceiling.
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:14am lizstoss

Complaints about the busing route in Dorchester may once again become an issue for the Colby School Board, superintendent Steve Kolden said Monday.
According to a list of proposed route changes for the 2017-2018 school year, the bus stops on the north end of Dorchester will all be aligned along Kennedy Street, requiring several kids to walk a couple of extra blocks. When the same thing was tried last school year, parents complained, and the district restored all but one of the original stops.

To read the rest of this story pick up the July 19 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here