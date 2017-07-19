Bus route changes to be reintroduced in Dorchester

Complaints about the busing route in Dorchester may once again become an issue for the Colby School Board, superintendent Steve Kolden said Monday.

According to a list of proposed route changes for the 2017-2018 school year, the bus stops on the north end of Dorchester will all be aligned along Kennedy Street, requiring several kids to walk a couple of extra blocks. When the same thing was tried last school year, parents complained, and the district restored all but one of the original stops.