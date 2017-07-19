Bus route changes to be reintroduced in Dorchester
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:14am lizstoss
Complaints about the busing route in Dorchester may once again become an issue for the Colby School Board, superintendent Steve Kolden said Monday.
According to a list of proposed route changes for the 2017-2018 school year, the bus stops on the north end of Dorchester will all be aligned along Kennedy Street, requiring several kids to walk a couple of extra blocks. When the same thing was tried last school year, parents complained, and the district restored all but one of the original stops.
