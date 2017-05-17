Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Armed man charged after fleeing police

Armed man charged after fleeing police



Brayan Delgado-Camacho
Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:39pm kevino

A 21-year-old Colby man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing officers after he fled police last week Tuesday following an altercation at Abbyland Foods.
Brayan Delgado-Camacho was arrested May 9 near the intersection of East Linden Street and South 11th Street after running into the woods east of STH 13 — reportedly while armed with a pistol.
The pistol he was carrying has not

To read the rest of this story pick up the May 17 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here