Abby man charged with threatening CAPD officer

A 24-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged with threatening a police officer after an April 29 incident in which he allegedly started to pull a knife on a Colby-Abbotsford patrolman.

Dustin B. Podeweltz was also charged with operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license after driving his pickup truck off the road near the intersection of Hiline Road and Cloverdale Road in the town of Colby. If convicted, this will be his third OWI offense.

According to the April 29 incident report from officer Alex Bowman, Podeweltz reached into his pockets and had his hand on a folding knife while verbally threatening the officer.

Officer Bowman drew his firearm...