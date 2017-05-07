Abby K-12 looks at adding on six rooms

The Abbotsford School District’s top administrator told school board members last week that six new classrooms could be built without having to borrow money or go to referendum.

At a finance committee meeting on June 29, superintendent Cheryl Baker presented board members with preliminary cost estimates for adding four kindergarten/pre-K classrooms onto the elementary and two classrooms onto the middle school.

With a ballpark estimate of $1.5 million for a total expansion of about 8,500 square feet, Baker said the project could fit within the district’s regular budget if done over a two-year period.