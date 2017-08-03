Abby council raises park rental fees to $100

Renting the park facilities in Abbotsford has become more expensive after the city council voted Monday to increase the rental fees at both Red Arrow and Shortner to $100 per day, along with hiking the security deposit to $200.

After initially considering just a $100 increase in the security deposit — from $150 to $250 — the council ultimately opted for a smaller increase in the deposit along with raising the rental fees.

Before Monday’s vote, the rental rate was $50 for Red Arrow’s park shelter and $75 for Shortner’s. Council members decided to raise those both to $100.

The public works committee had only recommended raising the security deposit, but Mayor Dale Rachu thought $100 was a “pretty big jump.”