Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abbotsford, Holton hit another snag on Pickard Ave.

Abbotsford, Holton hit another snag on Pickard Ave.



Wed, 08/30/2017 - 11:33am lizstoss

A stretch of road running along the border between the city of Abbotsford and the township of Holton has once again become a source of controversy for the two neighboring municipalities.
On Aug. 9, Holton’s town board voted to more than double the amount of money it charges Abbotsford to grade and plow snow on the portion of Pickard Avenue going north from Shortner Road about a half-mile up to city limits.
According to an agreement approved by both municipalities earlier this year, Abbotsford was to pay $500 annually for Holton’s grading and plowing services on that part of the road. The agreement says that price can be “renegotiated at any time due to an increase in fuel cost and/or labor.”

To read the rest of this story pick up the August 30 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here