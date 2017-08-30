Abbotsford, Holton hit another snag on Pickard Ave.

A stretch of road running along the border between the city of Abbotsford and the township of Holton has once again become a source of controversy for the two neighboring municipalities.

On Aug. 9, Holton’s town board voted to more than double the amount of money it charges Abbotsford to grade and plow snow on the portion of Pickard Avenue going north from Shortner Road about a half-mile up to city limits.

According to an agreement approved by both municipalities earlier this year, Abbotsford was to pay $500 annually for Holton’s grading and plowing services on that part of the road. The agreement says that price can be “renegotiated at any time due to an increase in fuel cost and/or labor.”