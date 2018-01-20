2 dead in shooting in Abbotsford

Police are not releasing the names of a male and female victim who were fatally shot early Saturday morning in Abbotsford, nor are they identifying the name of the shooter at this point.

At a 1 p.m. press conference held Saturday at the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, police chief Jason Bauer said the names are being withheld until all of the family members can be notified.

"We ask that you be patient while investigators perform a thorough investigation," Bauer told reporters gathered at the police station.

The general public is not in any danger, as the shooting appears "targeted," according a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department who also spoke at the press conference. The victims and the shooter were "familiar" with each other, the deputy said, though he would elaborate on how they all knew each other. He said there were other witnesses at the residence and the others they are still waiting to interview.

"We have a number of people we're going to be talking to," over the next few days," he said. "Our priority now is the scene, our wounded victim and, of course, talking to the ones directly involved."

At 3:02 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at 406 East Maple Street in Abbotsford. They found two deceased victims, a male and female, and a third female victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was apprehended nearby, and is currently in custody at the Marathon County Jail in Wausau on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree homicide. No other suspects are being sought by police. A gun was recovered, and the scene was then secured.

The suspect is scheduled to have an initial appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday at 2 p.m.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are conducting the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol’s reconstruction team, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene is still being investigated, and because of all the different agencies involved, the deputy said they had not any time to verify all on the information at this point.

"Our apologizes on not being able to release much information. It will come in due time," he said.