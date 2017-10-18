13 hurt in Guard convoy accident

Three vehicles in a convoy carrying members of the National Guard unit in Medford were involved in an accident Friday night in Unity, sending 13 soldiers to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, a truck hauling insulation and being driven by Wade T. Oehmichen, 37, was turning south onto STH 13 from CTH K in Unity when its load shifted and several plastic wrapped bales of insulation fell onto the roadway.

A northbound semi-tractor being driven by Bruce W. Severance, 64, struck several bales of insulation, causing the bales to come apart and fly into the air and onto the road.