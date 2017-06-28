10 lbs. of pot seized from traveler in Colby

A 30-year-old man from Spokane, Wash. was arrested and charged with felony drug possession last week after police found a suitcase carrying 10 pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle while it was parked at a Colby gas station.

John C. Kennedy was charged last Thursday with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court today.

Kennedy was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, after police were called to the Shell gas station to investigate a male subject acting