Home / Tribune-Phonograph / 10 lbs. of pot seized from traveler in Colby

10 lbs. of pot seized from traveler in Colby



The 10 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana found in Kennedy’s vehicle is shown at the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department. John C. Kennedy
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 12:08pm kevino

A 30-year-old man from Spokane, Wash. was arrested and charged with felony drug possession last week after police found a suitcase carrying 10 pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle while it was parked at a Colby gas station.
John C. Kennedy was charged last Thursday with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court today.
Kennedy was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, after police were called to the Shell gas station to investigate a male subject acting

To read the rest of this story pick up the June 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here