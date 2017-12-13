Two injured in truck-train collision

Two people were injured Tuesday night after the vehicle they were in collided with a train on Century Road by Highline Avenue in the township of Unity.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of the crash at about 8:50 p.m on Dec. 13. Initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck was traveling east on Century Road when it crested a hill and as a train was crossing the roadway traveling northwest. The driver of the truck, Austin K. Krueger, 18, tried to stop but slid down the hill, striking the train between the last two cars.

Krueger and his passenger, Courtney Wallace, 19, are both from the rural Spencer area and were both wearing their seat belts. They were both transported to the Marshfield Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Spencer Police Department, the Canadian National Railroad Police, Marshfield Fire Department Ambulance Service and the Spencer Area Fire and Ambulance Service. The investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Canadian National Railroad Police.