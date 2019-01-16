Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Wrestlers take 2nd at Ladysmith Invite

Wrestlers take 2nd at Ladysmith Invite



TAKEDOWN BY TY - Ty Falteisek picks up Silas Cleveland of Black River Falls during his match in the 132 weight class. The co-op placed second at the Ladysmith Invite and are gearing up for the postseason.
Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:25pm rpattermann
Wed, 1/16/2019

The Abbotsford/Colby wrestling co-op continues to make their mark on the 2018-19 season, picking up another trophy as they earned second place honors at the Ladysmith Invite on Saturday.
Abby/Colby was leading the competition the whole way through, putting four wrestlers into the championship match in their weight classes.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 16 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here