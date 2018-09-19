Swimmers knock off Mosinee in home dual meet
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:56am rpattermann
The Colby/Abby swim co-op enjoyed its best result of the season, knocking off the Mosinee Indians at a home dual meet on Thursday, finishing with 102 points to Mosinee’s 35.
Colby/Abby saw swimmers sweep multiple races as they dominated relays and individual events, to collect a plethora of top three results.
