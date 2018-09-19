Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Swimmers knock off Mosinee in home dual meet

BREAKING THE SURFACE - Sahanna Kussrow breaks through the water during the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard intermediate race. Kussrow finished second, and also added another runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke on Thursday’s meet with Mosinee. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:56am rpattermann
The Colby/Abby swim co-op enjoyed its best result of the season, knocking off the Mosinee Indians at a home dual meet on Thursday, finishing with 102 points to Mosinee’s 35.
Colby/Abby saw swimmers sweep multiple races as they dominated relays and individual events, to collect a plethora of top three results.

