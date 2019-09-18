Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Swimmers go toe to toe with Tomahawk

GONNA FLY NOW! - Lexi White propels herself through the water in the 100-yard butterfly race during the Sept. 5 home meet against Rhinelander. White helped her team capture the 200-yard medley against Tomahawk on Sept. 12, and second in the 200-yard IM and third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Wed, 9/18/2019

The Abby/Colby swim co-op enjoyed their best meet of the season thus far, travelling to Tomahawk for a dual meet with the Hatchets on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The co-op went stroke for stroke with their hosts, and nearly got the best of their Great Northern rivals for their first dual meet victory of 2019, but the Hatchets prevailed in the end, erasing a deficit with a late surge, and won the meet 89-81.
While the swimmers may have come up just short, Abby/Colby head coach Monica Tesmer was heartily encouraged by the results from Thursday’s action.

