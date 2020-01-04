Sperl pursues gridiron glory

Every fall over a million high school student-athletes put on shoulder pads, a helmet and a uniform. They’ll do battle under the neon glow of Friday night lights, in stadiums big and small, some with skyscrapers looming in the background, others a humble corn silo.

No matter what state they’re from, or what division they play in, the goal is the same - gridiron glory. For those lucky few blessed with talent, there’s more than just a title on the line, there’s a chance to play the sport they love at the next level.

The odds are against them. Only seven percent of all football players have that unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that translates to college ball.

Chase Sperl of Abbotsford can now add his name to the list of football players who have successfully made the leap from high school to college after recently committing to play for the NCAA D-III UW - Stevens Point Pointers this fall.