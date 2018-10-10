Police ask cities for $9,000 increases

The cities of Abbotsford and Colby are each being asked to pay about $9,000 more for police protection next year as part of a proposed 2019 budget approved by the Colby-Abbotsford Police Commission on Monday.

Expenses are expected to increase by nearly $108,000 next year for the police department, but an additional $50,000 in revenue is expected from Abbotsford and Colby school districts to help pay for a new school resource officer.