Police ask cities for $9,000 increases

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 11:31am rpattermann
Wed, 10/10/2018

The cities of Abbotsford and Colby are each being asked to pay about $9,000 more for police protection next year as part of a proposed 2019 budget approved by the Colby-Abbotsford Police Commission on Monday.
Expenses are expected to increase by nearly $108,000 next year for the police department, but an additional $50,000 in revenue is expected from Abbotsford and Colby school districts to help pay for a new school resource officer.

