Merchants drop six straight, fall to 1-7



COOL HAND CLEMENT - Chance Clement prepares to throw a ball to first base for an easy out during Sunday afternoon’s Dairyland League clash with Westboro as Ross Elmhorst watches in the background.
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 10:18am rpattermann
Wed, 07/04/2018

The Abbotsford Merchants are still searching for that second win this season after falling 3-9 on the road to the Westboro Trojans in Dairyland League play on Sunday.
The Merchants had a slow start on both sides of the ball, falling behind 9-0 after four innings, and could never recover as the Trojans dropped Abbotsford to 1-7 on the season.

