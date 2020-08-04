Mackenzie makes her mark
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:01pm rpattermann
Colby grad poised for college stardom
Wed, 4/8/2020
Three weeks ago Mackenzie Huber was getting ready to compete at the biggest stage of her young athletic career.
Only a freshman at UW-Stout, Huber distinguished herself during the indoor track and field season, placing second in the shot put at the WIAC Indoor Conference Championships on Feb. 28-29.
As swift as her rise to the top has been, so too was what happened next. Like a bad dream, Huber discovered that her season was over before it truly begun.
