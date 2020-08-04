Home / The Star News

Mackenzie makes her mark



FROM COLBY TO COLLEGE - Mackenzie Huber, pictured at the Cloverbelt Championships in 2018, gets ready to defend her shot put title. Huber won three consecutive shot put titles for Colby, and is hoping to achieve greater things at UW-Stout. Huber’s season was cut short from COVID-19, but she’s working hard to have an even better season in 2021. TP FILE PHOTOA MIGHTY DEBUT - Mackenzie Huber puts all her might into her throw during the NCAA indoor track and field season earlier this year. Huber’s season came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus, but not before Huber, a 2019 Colby High grad, set a new freshman indoor shot put record and was named WIAC Newcomer of the Year. PHOTO COURTESY OF LAYNE PITT/BLUE DEVIL ATHLETICS
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:01pm rpattermann
Colby grad poised for college stardom
Wed, 4/8/2020

Three weeks ago Mackenzie Huber was getting ready to compete at the biggest stage of her young athletic career.
Only a freshman at UW-Stout, Huber distinguished herself during the indoor track and field season, placing second in the shot put at the WIAC Indoor Conference Championships on Feb. 28-29.
As swift as her rise to the top has been, so too was what happened next. Like a bad dream, Huber discovered that her season was over before it truly begun.

