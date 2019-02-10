Hornets win overtime thriller

The Colby Hornets traveled to Spencer on Friday, Sept. 27, for a conference football game against the Spencer/Columbus Rockets. Colby narrowly defeated the Rockets by a score of 28-22 in overtime.

The victory pushes Colby’s record to 5-1 overall, and to 5-0 in league play.

Colby head coach Jim Hagen stated that, “This certainly was a game for the ages and a game our players, coaches, fans and community will talk about long into the future."