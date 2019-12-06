Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets trap returns to state

Hornets trap returns to state



IN OUR SIGHTS - The 2019 Colby Hornets trap team takes time out from the state tournament in Rome, Wis. last week to snap a team photo. Those present at the tournament were, left to right, front row, Tom Neumann and Dan Hederer. Second row, left to right, Jim Brodhagen, Guillermo Mateo Lopez, Kylie Smazal, Alana Brill, Braxton Smith, Grady Steinman and Jon Burnett. Back row, left to right, is Gavino Lopez, Mason Voss, Breckyn Lieders, Connor Jeske, Chase Oehmichen and Andrew Jeske. The 2019 Colby Hornets trap shooters placed as a team at state.
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 9:52am rpattermann
Wed, 6/12/2019

The Colby Hornets trap shooting team capped off its second season with a trip to the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League state tournament in Rome, Wis. on Saturday, June 8.
The Hornets competed against 1,400 shooters, and nearly 80 schools, placing 65th with a final score of 412 out of a possible 500 broken targets.

To read the rest of this story pick up the June 12 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here