Hornets trample Warriors, 28-6
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:11am rpattermann
The Colby Hornets traveled to Neillsville on Friday, on a rain soaked night filled with thunder and lightning, to face the Neillsville/Granton Warriors.
The game was postponed in the second quarter after two lightning delays forced the teams and fans to take shelter, with Colby leading 7-6.
The teams resumed play the next day, and the Hornets left the field victorious by a score of 28-6. Colby improves to 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in Cloverbelt Conference play.
