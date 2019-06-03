Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets set date with state

Hornets set date with state



THESE SCISSORS BETTER BE SHARP - In a time honored tradition, Colby coach Randy Rau cuts the nets following Colby’s 67-50 victory over Crandon in the sectional championship. Colby now heads to the state tournament for the first time in school history, and will face Melrose-Mindoro on Thursday in the state semifinal. TURNING POINT - Senior Alyssa Underwood scores on a fast break to pull Colby within two points against Neillsville on Thursday.
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 11:28am rpattermann
Wed, 3/6/2019

When David battled Goliath the stories say he was armed only with a rock. What the stories don’t say is that David was armed with something far greater than any weapon.
David faced Goliath armed with belief, the belief that he could do what no one else could.
In their own way, the Colby Hornets took down a giant on Saturday at Wausau West, but it was not a giant on the court, but rather the specter of the past.
With their 67-50 victory over Crandon, Colby will make their first ever appearance in the state tournament.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 6 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

