Hornets remain undefeated



I’LL TAKE THAT- Lexi Underwood fights for a rebound during Colby’s 53-37 victory over the Edgar Wildcats. Underwood scored six points and had two rebounds in the Hornets non-conference clash with Edgar. The Hornets are now 10-0 on the season and are currently ranked fifth in the state in D-4.
Wed, 01/02/2019 - 11:17am rpattermann
Wed, 1/2/2019

It’s been said that a rolling stone gathers no moss. Well, the Colby girls basketball team is certainly on a roll, moving to 10-0 on the season with a 53-37 dismantling of the visiting Edgar Wildcats.
The Wildcats had no answers to Colby’s suffocating defense and versatile offense on Friday night.

