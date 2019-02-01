Hornets remain undefeated
Wed, 01/02/2019 - 11:17am rpattermann
Wed, 1/2/2019
It’s been said that a rolling stone gathers no moss. Well, the Colby girls basketball team is certainly on a roll, moving to 10-0 on the season with a 53-37 dismantling of the visiting Edgar Wildcats.
The Wildcats had no answers to Colby’s suffocating defense and versatile offense on Friday night.
