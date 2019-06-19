Hornets play in All-Star game
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 11:45am rpattermann
Wed, 6/19/2019
A pair of Colby High girls basketball players enjoyed one more game together at the Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Friday.
Ashley Streveler and Vanessa Lopez, both seniors this year, were each selected to represent the girls D-4 North team during the Wisconsin Coach’s Basketball Association All-Star game.
To read the rest of this story pick up the June 19 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/