Hornets play in All-Star game



ONE LAST TIME - Ashley Streveler, left, and Vanessa Lopez, right, pose for a picture with Colby Hornet’s statistician Patti Rau after their appearance in the WBCA All-Star game over the weekend. Both players received significant playing time in their back and forth contest, and helped the North defeat the South.
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 11:45am rpattermann
Wed, 6/19/2019

A pair of Colby High girls basketball players enjoyed one more game together at the Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Friday.
Ashley Streveler and Vanessa Lopez, both seniors this year, were each selected to represent the girls D-4 North team during the Wisconsin Coach’s Basketball Association All-Star game.

