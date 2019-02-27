Hornets headed to sectionals

It wasn’t a Gatorade bath, but the sentiment was the same.

His face dripping and his shirt soaking wet after being doused by water from his players, Colby girls basketball head coach Randy Rau was all smiles as he took in the scene before him.

“It’s another step towards our goals,” Rau said in the aftermath of Colby’s 57-48 victory over the Pacelli Cardinals. “It’s another step on the stepping stones.”