Hornets end season at state

Twenty-five wins. One loss.

That is final record of the Colby Hornets 2018-19 season after their first ever appearance at the WIAA state tournament on Thursday.

It was the biggest stage the Hornets have ever played on, and the players’ eyes went wide as they saw themselves on the jumbotron.

Their surprise quickly faded away, and the Hornets regrouped. They had come here for a reason.