Holtz blazing his own trail



THE QUIET PLAYMAKER - Alex Holtz, a Class of 2020 grad from Colby High, will be playing in the WIAC conference after accepting a grey-shirt offer with the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Titans in the NCAA D-III. The consummate teammate, Holtz was the quiet play-maker for Colby, making tackles and opening up holes for a bruising run game that amassed over 5,000 yards and over 70 touchdowns the past two seasons.
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:07am rpattermann
Colby grad will play for UW - Oshkosh
Wed, 5/06/2020

Alex Holtz didn’t stuff the stat sheet during his four years in a Colby Hornet’s uniform. He didn’t score any touchdowns, and it was only in his senior year that he tallied more than 20 tackles in a season. But as Holtz himself will tell you, you don’t need to put up big numbers to have a big impact on the field.
“There’s always a way where you can impact a play,” says Holtz. “I know I didn’t have a lot of stats on offense, but I know I helped make the team better.”

