High flying Falcons win two in a row
Fri, 12/15/2017 - 11:01am rpattermann
Wed, 12/13/2017
The Abbotsford Falcons went 2-0 last week, dropping the Pittsville Panthers on the road Thursday, 51-48, and following that up with another road win the next night, running down Athens en route to a 55-38 victory over the Bluejays. The pair of wins moves the Falcons back to .500 for a 2-2 (1-1 NMC) record.
