Harriers peaking with plenty of PRs



FAST FROSH - Freshman Kierra Kussrow, left, is one of several talented freshman runners competing for Colby/Abby this year. Kussrow ran a new PR - one of many at the Athens Invitational at Erbach Park on Thursday - and is peaking at the right time. RECORD REVIEW/CASEY KRAUTKRAMER
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:25am rpattermann
Wed, 10/03/2018

Wet and cool conditions were no match for the fast pace set by both Colby/Abbotsford cross-country teams on Thursday at the Athens Invitational. Each team saw multiple runners post personal bests as temps hovered near the mid to low 50s.
“We had a great day at Athens,” head coach Bryon Graun said. “The weather is now getting to be perfect for us — 55-60 is perfect cross-country weather. “

