Halopka advances to state tournament

STATE-BOUND SOPHOMORE - River Halopka wrestles with Nolan Johnson of the Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren co-op in the semifinals during the WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Neillsville. Halopka placed second in the 106 weight class, and will represent the Abby/Colby co-op in the state individual meet on Thursday. STAR NEWS/MATT FREY
Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 2/20/2019

The Abbotsford/Colby wrestling co-op sent five wrestlers to the WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Neillsville on Saturday.
The meet was the final leg of a long and arduous journey to the individual state meet in Madison this week, with the top three wrestlers from each weight class heading to the tournament.
“Saturday we wrestled hard,” head coach Dave Ruesch said. “The kids gave the effort, and left it all out on the mat.”
When the mats were finally rolled up, River Halopka stood atop the podium, finishing second in the 106 weight class.

