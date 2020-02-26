Home / The Star News

Grewe headed to state tourney



STRONG ARMING THE COMPETITION - Carter Grewe works free from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Bryce Burns in the semifinals of the 195 weight class during Saturday’s WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Osceola. Grewe took on multiple ranked wrestlers, finishing third and earning a spot in the individual state tournament in Madison on Thursday.
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 11:26am rpattermann
Wed, 2/26/2020

It took Carter Grewe five matches to determine his fate, but when it was all done and dusted the powerfully built and strong sophomore found himself on the podium at the WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Osceola on Saturday.
Grew finished third at the individual sectional meet, and that placement ensures him a spot in the individual state tournament this Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

