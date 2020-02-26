Grewe headed to state tourney
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 11:26am rpattermann
Wed, 2/26/2020
It took Carter Grewe five matches to determine his fate, but when it was all done and dusted the powerfully built and strong sophomore found himself on the podium at the WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Osceola on Saturday.
Grew finished third at the individual sectional meet, and that placement ensures him a spot in the individual state tournament this Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Feb. 26 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.