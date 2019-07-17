Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Former Badger hosts basketball camp

Former Badger hosts basketball camp



TEACHING THE PROCESS - Brian Butch, center, was in Abbotsford for a third straight year, hosting a basketball clinic on Tuesday, July 9. Butch, a former Wisconsin Badger and 10 year pro, taught student-athletes the skills he learned while play and the importance of fundamentals and developing a strong mentality.
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 11:07am rpattermann
Wed, 7/17/2019

Brian Butch’s playing days might be over, but just because he’s retired from playing the game doesn’t mean he’s not still active with basketball, or sitting at home resting on his laurels.
These days, he’s busier than ever before, conducting basketball clinics all across the Midwest.

To read the rest of this story pick up the July 17 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here