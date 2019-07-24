Footballers shine in All-Star game
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 10:59am rpattermann
For Angelo Hutman it was the last football game of his prep career. For Joe Aguilera, it was another chapter in his athletic career. For both, it was a memory that will last forever.
Hutman and Aguilera, members of the 2018 Abbotsford Falcons football team, were each selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Star game on Saturday.
