Football teams to realign in 2020

The 2019 football season is just one week away, and both the Colby Hornets and Abbotsford Falcons are eager to get practices underway as each team vies for a conference title.

The Falcons will look to defend their Cloverwood crown, while Colby will be in the hunt for the Cloverbelt title. But it’s the 2020 season that has everyone talking after the WIAA Board of Controls approved their latest realignment plan on April 16 of this year.