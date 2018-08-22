Falcons trounce Crandon 78-0

It was all Abby, all night, as the Falcons unleashed a devastating ground attack that racked up nearly six hundred yards of total offense against an overmatched Crandon Cardinals squad in a 78-0 victory in Friday’ night’s season opener.

“It was a nice start to our year,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said afterwards. “You want the kids to be proud of the win, but also to understand that Crandon was very young and had some injuries . . .so it isn’t maybe the measuring stick for how good we are yet, but that’s OK — we always talk about controlling the controllables, and we did that on Friday.”