Falcons track sends 8 to state
Wed, 05/29/2019 - 12:02pm rpattermann
Great competition can bring out great results, and the WIAA D-3 sectional meet in Cameron on Thursday certainly provided a fantastic venue for the Falcons track and field team to shine.
“You usually see how kids respond when the spotlight is on them,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said about the occasion. “More fans, more teams — pressure builds [and] cream rises to the top most of the time!”
