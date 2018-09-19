Falcons too much for Royals
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:51am rpattermann
Wed, 09/19/2018
The Abbotsford Falcons and Assumption Royals traded shots in the opening minutes of the first quarter during their Cloverwood Conference match up on Friday, and a quiet murmur spread among the crowd as the game sat at 7-6.
But the tense moment quickly gave way to another Abby blowout as the Falcons’ defensive pressure and devastating run game proved too much for the Royals to overcome.
