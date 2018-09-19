Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons too much for Royals

Falcons too much for Royals



HE’S GONE- Dalton Feddick takes off during the Falcons game against the Royals. Feddick threw for 80-yards and one touchdown and rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN Caden Decker prepares to catch and run for an 80-yard TD against the Royals.
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:51am rpattermann
Wed, 09/19/2018

The Abbotsford Falcons and Assumption Royals traded shots in the opening minutes of the first quarter during their Cloverwood Conference match up on Friday, and a quiet murmur spread among the crowd as the game sat at 7-6.
But the tense moment quickly gave way to another Abby blowout as the Falcons’ defensive pressure and devastating run game proved too much for the Royals to overcome.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 19 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here