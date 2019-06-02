Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons suffer heartbreaker at home

Falcons suffer heartbreaker at home



EZRA ELEVATES - Senior forward Ezra Kremsreiter goes up for two against Cadott’s Coy Bowe during Abby’s non-conference home game with the Hornets. Kremsreiter finished with 11 points and helped keep the Hornets off the glass in the second half with his rebounding. Kremsreiter had six points in the Falcons Friday night game with Edgar.
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:29am rpattermann
Wed, 2/6/2019

The Abbotsford Falcons dropped a non-conference home game to the Cadott Hornets of the West Cloverbelt in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, falling 65-60.
Abby played one of their best games of the season, trading shot for shot with the visiting Hornets, but could not stop the deep threat, giving up ten triples.

