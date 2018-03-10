Falcons remain perfect in conference play
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:31am rpattermann
Wed, 10/03/2018
The Abbotsford Falcons hosted the Owen-Withee Blackhawks for a Cloverwood Conference clash on Friday. In the battle between birds of prey, it was the Falcons who came out on top, 49-20.
“We are almost back to full strength, and better than when we started the year,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said after the game.
