Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons notch shutout in season opener

Falcons notch shutout in season opener



TACKLE BUSTIN’ TAILBACK - Mason Wellman breaks free from a Marathon defender during Abbotsford’s season opener for an 18-yard pick up. The Falcons racked up over 260 yards on the ground for a 21-0 victory over their future conference rivals from the Marawood.
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 12:14pm rpattermann
Wed, 8/28/2019

If last Friday’s game is any indication, the Abbotsford Falcons will be just fine next year when they join the Marawood Conference after defeating the Marathon Red Raiders 21-0 in their season opener.
The Falcons’ victory snapped a two game losing streak against their future conference rival, as Abby enters its last season as a member of the Cloverwood Conference.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Aug. 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here