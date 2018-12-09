Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons defeat Athens in three straight sets

Falcons defeat Athens in three straight sets



KILLING IT - Jayda Friedenfels, center, leaps into the air to strike a ball in her match with Athens on Tuesday. Abby’s net play helped the Falcons stop the ‘Jays in three sets.
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 11:40am rpattermann
Wed, 09/12/2018

The Abbotsford Falcons continue to run like a well-oiled machine, picking up a Marawood Conference victory over the Athens Bluejays at home Tuesday night.
It was a closely contested match, with the ‘Jays forcing Abby to come up with big plays - and the Falcons obliged, as Melanie Kunze led the way at net, striking thunderous kill after thunderous kill to derail any plans the ‘Jays had about playing spoiler.

