Falcon’s title shot falls short
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 1:17pm rpattermann
The Abbotsford Falcons found themselves in familiar territory on Friday night, playing the Regis Ramblers at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls in a Level Four playoff game.
The prize - a trip to Camp Randall on UW - Madison’s campus, and a shot at the WIAA D-6 state title.
It was the Falcons third trip in four years to a Level Four playoff game, but this year’s team wasn’t supposed to be here, not according to numerous pundits and voices from outside the program.
