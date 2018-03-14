Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Elmhorst closes out career at state 3-pointer contest

ALL SMILES - Carley Elmhorst poses with her medal, given to all participants of the WIAA 3-pt shooting contest. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 10:55am rpattermann
Senior Carley Elmhorst donned the green and gold of the Colby Hornets one last time this past weekend.
Elmhorst travelled to Green Bay and took part in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center as part of the festivities leading up to the WIAA state tournament.

