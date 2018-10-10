Dorchester may raise sewer rates again
Wed, 10/10/2018
A year after it last raised sewer rates, the village of Dorchester is look at doing it again to address a projected shortfall in next year’s utility budget.
According to a preliminary 2019 budget, the sewer utility will run an operational deficit of about $32,000 next year if rates stay the same and expenses are not cut.
