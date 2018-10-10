Dorchester may raise sewer rates again

Breaking News

SEWER STUDY - A six-month trial study is planned for Dorchester’s wastewater treatment ponds, where chemicals will be added in an attempt to lower the amount of phosphorus in the effluent. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 10/10/2018 - 11:34am rpattermann
Wed, 10/10/2018

A year after it last raised sewer rates, the village of Dorchester is look at doing it again to address a projected shortfall in next year’s utility budget.
According to a preliminary 2019 budget, the sewer utility will run an operational deficit of about $32,000 next year if rates stay the same and expenses are not cut.

