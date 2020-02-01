Colby inside game too much for Abby

For the second time in 2019, Colby was playing against the Abbotsford Falcons in a non-conference cross-town meeting, only this time it was on Abby’s home turf.

In their first meeting back on Feb. 26, the Hornets overcame a cold start to defeat Abby 62-22 in a WIAA D-4 regional quarterfinal game in Colby.

This second meeting was vastly different from the first, with each team bringing in a high energy, fast paced offense that featured some excellent shot-making - and one rim shattering dunk that got the home crowd off its feet on Friday.